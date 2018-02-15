Police: NE Portland standoff suspect identified, faces dozens of charges

Police arrested a 28-year-old man after a standoff in northeast Portland lasted several hours Wednesday night.

A wanted suspect, identified as David Sanders, was spotted by officers when he entered a home in the 5900 block of Northeast 12th Avenue at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday and a standoff ensued.

Police reported at 11:30 p.m. that Sanders was taken into custody.

Sanders was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the following charges:

• Two counts of felon in possession of a firearm

• Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm

• Two counts of possession of an illegal weapon

• Two counts of possession of a loaded weapon

• Three counts of attempt to elude by vehicle

• Three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle

• Three counts possession of a stolen motor vehicle

• Three counts of failure to perform the duty of a driver - property damage, reckless driving

• Three counts of identity theft along with two more counts of identity theft

• First-degree forgery

• Providing false information to a peace officer

• Reckless endangering

• Two counts of interference with a peace officer

• Attempt to elude on foot

Police said Sanders also faces additional charges.

Police are asking anyone with information on Sanders to contact the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division's Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

