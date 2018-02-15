On the Go with Joe with A-WOL Dance Collective

A troupe specializing in aerial dance is taking flight in northeast Portland.More >
Wednesday marks Valentine’s Day, and for the day of love, flowers are a natural choice for a gift for someone special. Sellwood Flower Company is open for its third Valentine’s Day and is ready for last-minute customers.More >
A local theater troupe is putting the audience in the middle of the action, letting them play a role in solving a whodunit.More >
A new business in Tigard is giving customers the ability to have a beer and adopt a dog, all in one stop.More >
A celebration of Chinese culture has come to the Oregon Convention Center.More >
A popular event for hunters, anglers and anyone else who loves the outdoors has returned to the Rose City at the Portland Expo Center.More >
Tired of hotel rooms and tents but want to take a trip to the Willamette Valley? A special resort in Dayton provides a way to get away and travel back in time.More >
Mount Angel is known for celebrating German culture, so this weekend is the best time to have the wurst time.More >
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and local chocolate shops are already preparing for the big day.More >
The Oregon Convention Center will be full of delicacies Friday and Saturday – the Portland Seafood and Wine Festival is back in town.More >
A retired Portland police officer and his wife said they came face to face with a homeless man living in their empty duplex, and got in a fight while confronting him.More >
Valentine's Day is considered the most romantic day of the year, and one Vancouver man took it to a whole new level. As his wife battles cancer, he decided to bare his love by baring all.More >
Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he'll sit down with state leaders and work on how they can make sure people with mental illness aren't able to get guns.More >
The suspect in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media before the shooting spree that killed at least 17 people, according to a law enforcement official and former schoolmates.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
A body recovered from the Lewis River has been identified as a Gresham man who was reported missing during the last week of December 2017.More >
A football coach died a hero after shielding students from a gunman who opened fire inside a Florida high school, officials said.More >
Diners can still ask specifically for cheeseburgers or the also-banned chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they're ordered.More >
The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it.More >
A popular dating site is receiving backlash in Portland after it placed what some are calling “distasteful” ads on TriMet buses and on billboards throughout the city.More >
