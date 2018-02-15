On the Go with Joe with A-WOL Dance Collective

A troupe specializing in aerial dance is taking flight in northeast Portland.

The A-WOL Dance Collective is preparing to premiere “Left of Center,’ the group’s spring production at their warehouse theater located at 513 NE Schuyler St.

“Left of Center” combines aerial art and dance to weave a fantastic tale that the dancers say is suspended between reverie and reality.

Joe V. stopped by to get a preview of the floating sleepers, trickster marionettes and lost travelers inhabiting the realm of the show.

Taking flight with @awoldance celebrating 15 years of aerial dance live on @fox12oregon ! pic.twitter.com/pycp6tdzMs — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) February 15, 2018

There are three weekends of shows – February 16 through 18, February 23 through 25 and March 2 through 4. For times, tickets and other information, please visit AWOLDance.org.

