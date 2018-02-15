Portland Pickles find new fan in British talker Piers Morgan

The Portland Pickles baseball team now has a new fan - controversial British TV host Piers Morgan.

Morgan recently tweeted out a photo of him wearing a Pickles hat along with the message, "Breaking: I'm switching my baseball allegiance to the Portland Pickles. Most exciting young team in America."

BREAKING: I’m switching my baseball allegiance to the Portland Pickles. Most exciting young team in America. @picklesbaseball pic.twitter.com/vahc8OSPgm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2018

The Pickles responded, of course, tweeting back a GIF from Morgan's favorite soccer team with a player yelling "Oh!"

They also tweeted another message about just how good the host looked in the cap.

And here we were, thinking that everyone in a Pickles hat could look as good as Brad Pitt. Instead we got E.T. from Fox News pic.twitter.com/LnKJ08vTow — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) February 14, 2018

Officials with the Pickles told FOX 12 the team is not commenting on if it likes that Morgan as a fan, saying instead that is up to the fans to decide.

The spokesman did note, though, that "we cannot control who buys our hats and we can't buy them back."

By the way, the Pickles have seen more hats being sold lately. Fans that want one can find them for $35 on the Pickle's website.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.