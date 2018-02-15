Portland Pickles find new fan in British talker Piers Morgan - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Pickles find new fan in British talker Piers Morgan

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland Pickles baseball team now has a new fan - controversial British TV host Piers Morgan.

Morgan recently tweeted out a photo of him wearing a Pickles hat along with the message, "Breaking: I'm switching my baseball allegiance to the Portland Pickles. Most exciting young team in America."

The Pickles responded, of course, tweeting back a GIF from Morgan's favorite soccer team with a player yelling "Oh!"

They also tweeted another message about just how good the host looked in the cap.

Officials with the Pickles told FOX 12 the team is not commenting on if it likes that Morgan as a fan, saying instead that is up to the fans to decide.

The spokesman did note, though, that "we cannot control who buys our hats and we can't buy them back."

By the way, the Pickles have seen more hats being sold lately. Fans that want one can find them for $35 on the Pickle's website.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

