One lane of eastbound I-84 to close for three months for trail construction in Gorge

One lane of eastbound Interstate 84 will be shut down for three months for construction in the Columbia River Gorge.

The closure begins at 7 a.m. Friday between mileposts 51 and 53 for work on the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail from Wyeth to Lindsey Creek.

During the closure, crews will make repairs to the existing bin wall around Shellrock Mountain and construct a longer segment of bin wall for the new trail.

Crews will also continue work on the Summit Creek Viaduct structure.

Construction of the latest three-mile segment of the State Trail is scheduled to be completed in fall 2019.

