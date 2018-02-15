'A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder' makes Portland stop

Hijinks on stage have come to Portland: "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" is at the Keller Auditorium until Sunday.

In 2014, the show won four Tony awards including Best Musical and its Broadway production was called "delightful" by The New York Times.

MORE's Molly Riehl chatted with two of the gentlemen who star in the musical, one of whom plays eight characters.

Anyone interested in tickets should visit the Portland’5 Centers for the Arts website.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.