'A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder' makes Portland stop - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

'A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder' makes Portland stop

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Hijinks on stage have come to Portland: "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" is at the Keller Auditorium until Sunday.

In 2014, the show won four Tony awards including Best Musical and its Broadway production was called "delightful" by The New York Times. 

MORE's Molly Riehl chatted with two of the gentlemen who star in the musical, one of whom plays eight characters. 

Anyone interested in tickets should visit the Portland’5 Centers for the Arts website.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.