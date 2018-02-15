Man, dogs rescued from house fire in Camas

A 70-year-old man and his two dogs were rescued from a house fire Wednesday after firefighters received reports of an activated fire alarm.

Camas-Washougal Fire Department arrived at a home near Northwest 27th Avenue around 2:20 p.m.and saw smoke coming from the front door of the home.

Crews reported they heard someone calling for help inside the attached garage and cut into the garage door.

There they found a man disoriented and nearly incapacitated by the smoke.

The man was safely removed along with his two dogs, said crews and was taken to the local hospital for possible burns and smoke inhalation

Investigators said his condition was unknown as of Thursday morning.

During further investigation, firefighters learned a small fire that is believed to have started in the kitchen had spread to the surrounding wall and ceiling.

There was extensive damage to the house from the smoke.

Vancouver Fire Department and East County Fire and Rescue also assisted with the fire.

