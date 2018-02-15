DOJ: Oregon restaurateur admits using Thai nationals for cheap labor

An Oregon man originally from Thailand has admitted bringing four Thai nationals into the United States to provide cheap labor at his restaurants.

Paul Jumroon pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of forced labor, visa fraud conspiracy and filing a false income tax return.

Prosecutors say Jumroon, 54, of Depoe Bay, used threats of deportation, control over identification documents and other methods to force the victims to work about 80 hours a week for minimal pay at his restaurants, Curry in a Hurry in Lake Oswego and Teriyaki Thai in Ridgefield, Washington..

He agreed Wednesday to pay the victims a combined $131,391.95 for their unpaid labor.

Jumroon is scheduled to be sentenced May 24. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

