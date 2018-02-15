Police: 'Lone Ranger Bandit' arrested in connection to armed robbery in Milwaukie

Jay Noble, 31, known as the “Lone Ranger Bandit,” was arrested in connection with an armed robbery by Milwaukie police and the Portland police Wednesday.

The incident took place at Dotty’s located on the 10000 block of Southeast Oak Street on Jan. 17 around 1 a.m.

According to police, Noble was seen wearing a mask and armed with a revolver. During the robbery, Noble fired one round at an employee, narrowly missing them.

Noble is also a suspect in numerous robberies in the Portland metro and Clackamas County areas, according to police. Due to similarities in the cases, Noble was named the "Lone Ranger Bandit."

The suspect was taken into the Clackamas County Jail on several charges, which included two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted assault and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He is also being held on charges associated with a robbery from Dec. 27 at Chans Garden in the Milwaukie area.

Bail for Noble was set at $1 million.

The Milwaukie Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective Tony Cereghino at cereghinot@milwaukieoregon.gov and 503-786-7476.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery at Chans Garden is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949.

