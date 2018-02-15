Gresham police investigating possible ‘inappropriate’ contact between Centennial HS student, staffer

Police in Gresham said Thursday that they are investigating reports of what they called “inappropriate” online behavior between a woman working for Centennial High School and a male student.

Officers said the allegations were limited to interactions between the worker, a member of the clerical staff, and the single student. Investigators note they have found no indications that there was ever physical contact between the two.

School administrators reported first learning of the allegations on February 9, at which point they said they promptly notified the school resource officer.

The staffer in question was placed on administrative leave at the time, and officials say that she is now no longer employed with the district.

Officers said the district is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Investigators said they want to talk with any student who may have information on this case or who may have been subjected to inappropriate contact by any district staff member.

Students are being encouraged to speak with their parents or guardians, a doctor, trusted school staff, a counselor or police if they have been abused or had inappropriate conduct with an adult.

There are also resources available for students at OregonYouthLine.org or by texting teen2teen to 839863.

