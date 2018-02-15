Man dies, two people injured in two-car crash on Hwy 101 in Till - KPTV - FOX 12

Man dies, two people injured in two-car crash on Hwy 101 in Tillamook Co.

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Oregon State Police Photo: Oregon State Police
WHEELER, OR (KPTV) -

One man died and two other people were hospitalized in a two-car crash on Highway 101 in Tillamook County.

Emergency crews responded to the scene south of Wheeler at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Philip Meier, 29, of Tillamook, was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima southbound on the highway when he lost control on a sweeping curve.

Witnesses said the car was sideways in the northbound lane when an oncoming 2018 GMC SUV collided with the passenger side.

Troopers said Meier died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The 75-year-old driver of the SUV and a 75-year-old passenger, both from Netarts, were taken by ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to police.

Investigators are looking at speeding and wet roadways as possible factors in the crash.

Highway 101 was reduced to one lane through the area for upward of five hours.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.