Man dies, two people injured in two-car crash on Hwy 101 in Tillamook Co.

One man died and two other people were hospitalized in a two-car crash on Highway 101 in Tillamook County.

Emergency crews responded to the scene south of Wheeler at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Philip Meier, 29, of Tillamook, was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima southbound on the highway when he lost control on a sweeping curve.

Witnesses said the car was sideways in the northbound lane when an oncoming 2018 GMC SUV collided with the passenger side.

Troopers said Meier died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The 75-year-old driver of the SUV and a 75-year-old passenger, both from Netarts, were taken by ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to police.

Investigators are looking at speeding and wet roadways as possible factors in the crash.

Highway 101 was reduced to one lane through the area for upward of five hours.

