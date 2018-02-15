Coffee supporting causes: Green Bridge Coffee serves up joe on the go and serves the community

A new drive-through coffee spot in southwest Portland is making it easy to not only start the day but also give back.

Green Bridge Coffee, located at 4345 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway (it’s bright green, so it’s hard to miss), has what it calls its “Community Blend Promise.”

Each quarter, Green Bridge Coffee features two local Community Blend Partners, one of which customers can choose to support with 10 percent of their purchase.

At the end of the quarter, Green Bridge Coffee will present both partner organizations with a donation.

Last month, Green Bridge Coffee’s first Community Blend Partners, Animal Aid and Neighborhood House, got checks delivered.

MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with Joel Stenberg, co-founder of Green Bridge Coffee, to talk about its caffeinated community mission.

Green Bridge Coffee’s current Community Blend Partners are Working Class Acupuncture and Hayhurst Elementary School.

Learn more about its coffee supporting good causes at GreenBridgeCoffee.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.