Coffee supporting causes: Green Bridge Coffee serves up joe on t - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Coffee supporting causes: Green Bridge Coffee serves up joe on the go and serves the community

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A new drive-through coffee spot in southwest Portland is making it easy to not only start the day but also give back.

Green Bridge Coffee, located at 4345 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway (it’s bright green, so it’s hard to miss), has what it calls its “Community Blend Promise.”

Each quarter, Green Bridge Coffee features two local Community Blend Partners, one of which customers can choose to support with 10 percent of their purchase.

At the end of the quarter, Green Bridge Coffee will present both partner organizations with a donation.

Last month, Green Bridge Coffee’s first Community Blend Partners, Animal Aid and Neighborhood House, got checks delivered.

MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with Joel Stenberg, co-founder of Green Bridge Coffee, to talk about its caffeinated community mission.

Green Bridge Coffee’s current Community Blend Partners are Working Class Acupuncture and Hayhurst Elementary School.

Learn more about its coffee supporting good causes at GreenBridgeCoffee.com

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.