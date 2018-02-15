Police: Suspect arrested for multiple burglaries in SE Portland

Melvin Tillman, 62, was arrested Wednesday morning for multiple burglaries located in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

The Portland Police Bureau responded to the report of a burglary at Woof and Meow where the owner told police that a rock had been through the front window and the cash register had been taken.

While officers investigated the burglary at Woof and Meow, another burglary was reported at Toadstool Cupcakes located nearby.

After obtaining surveillance video from both locations, investigators believed Tillman was responsible for both incidences.

Officers went to the suspect's home and took the suspect into custody without incident as well as gained a search warrant and found evidence of the burglaries.

Tillman was taken to Multnomah County Jail on charges of three counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of third-degree theft.

Police also believe Tillman was connected to additional burglaries in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

Anyone with information about Tillman should contact Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team Officer Matthew Jacobsen at 503-823-0097 or Matthew.Jacobsen@portlandporegon.gov