Sheriff: Three suspects arrested in Columbia Co. for attempted murder and assault

Left to right: Hill, Mackinson, and Lorentson booking photo (Image: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday for attempted murder and assault after a shooting in Clatskanie on Jan. 20.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where a 62-year-old man informed investigators that the suspects had fired gunshots into a car that was parked at the man’s home.

Deputies spoke with neighbors and were able to get video from a neighbor’s security camera and identified the suspects as Seth Makinson, 21; Tyson Lorentson, 21; Trask Hill, 20.

On Jan. 28, deputies along with Scappoose Police Department, Oregon State Police, and Rainer Police Department arrived at the suspects' home and presented a search warrant.

During the search, deputies took several firearms including the firearm used in the shooting.

Hill, Lorentson and Makinson were charged by a grand jury on Tuesday and taken into custody Wednesday.

The three suspects were booked on the following charges:

Makinson was charged with attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief, menacing and recklessly endangering another person. His bail is set at $176,000.

Lorentson was charged with attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, first-degree criminal mischief and unlawful possession of cocaine. His bail is set at $181,250.

Hill was charged with attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief, menacing, recklessly endangering another person and unlawful possession and delivery of cocaine. His bail is set at $$205.625.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.