Survivors of Reynolds HS shooting react to latest massacre

It has been almost four years since the shooting at Reynolds High School that left one student dead and a teacher injured.

For the students and first responders who were there and lived through it, it is still a part of them nearly every day.

It was a chaotic scene in 2014 just outside of Reynolds High School in Troutdale, as frantic parents were looking for their children as hundreds of first responders descended on the school.

“There was a guy with a gun. He was in the hallway while we were in the gym,” then high school freshman Cameron Gleason said.

“We heard a gunshot, but I thought it was something fell,” Gleason told us. “Then, another gunshot happened so we sprinted to the other side of the room.”

Four years later, Gleason is now a freshman at Clackamas Community College.

“It took weeks for it to feel real,” he said looking back on the tragedy.

First weeks, now years have passed. The sounds and feelings are something that will always be a part of him.

“I think about it all of the time,” Gleason said. “There are days where I think about it constantly, especially when I hear more shootings have happened.”

The shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, has also brought back memories for first responders.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Captain Joel Wendland was one of the first on the scene at the high school.

“Every time one of these happens it just kind of dredges up those memories for a lot of people,” he explained.

First responders are trained to put their emotions aside, Wendland said, but in some situations, it’s hard to do.

“When it’s a school thing, all you can think of is, ‘What if it was my child in there right now,’” he told FOX 12. “How would my child feel if they were in that building or my wife working in that building?”

For Gleason, he still takes it day by day.

“It took forever to like comprehend what actually happened,” he said. “You never think that will actually happen to you.”

Now, this school shooting survivor is thinking of the students and families in Florida.

“You’re not alone. I’ve been there and I’m moving on. Things happen, it’s crappy, but it’s how it is these days. Happens too much,” he said.

Construction is underway at Reynolds High School. Along with some new additions, the school is undergoing a security makeover as well, which includes new cameras and secure entrances. Other schools in the Reynolds School District have also received security updates.

