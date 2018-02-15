Survivors of Reynolds HS shooting react to latest massacre

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified. He said police will release a full list of the victims.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified. He said police will release a full list of the victims.More >
The leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.More >
The leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.More >
A retired Portland police officer and his wife said they came face to face with a homeless man living in their empty duplex, and got in a fight while confronting him.More >
A retired Portland police officer and his wife said they came face to face with a homeless man living in their empty duplex, and got in a fight while confronting him.More >
Valentine's Day is considered the most romantic day of the year, and one Vancouver man took it to a whole new level. As his wife battles cancer, he decided to bare his love by baring all.More >
Valentine's Day is considered the most romantic day of the year, and one Vancouver man took it to a whole new level. As his wife battles cancer, he decided to bare his love by baring all.More >
On Thursday, Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to a report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.More >
On Thursday, Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to a report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.More >
The suspect in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media before the shooting spree that killed at least 17 people, according to a law enforcement official and former schoolmates.More >
The suspect in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media before the shooting spree that killed at least 17 people, according to a law enforcement official and former schoolmates.More >
A body recovered from the Lewis River has been identified as a Gresham man who was reported missing during the last week of December 2017.More >
A body recovered from the Lewis River has been identified as a Gresham man who was reported missing during the last week of December 2017.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
Police in Gresham said Thursday that they are investigating reports of what they called “inappropriate” online behavior between a woman working for Centennial High School and a male student.More >
Police in Gresham said Thursday that they are investigating reports of what they called “inappropriate” online behavior between a woman working for Centennial High School and a male student.More >
A football coach died a hero after shielding students from a gunman who opened fire inside a Florida high school, officials said.More >
A football coach died a hero after shielding students from a gunman who opened fire inside a Florida high school, officials said.More >