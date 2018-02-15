TV production brings a piece of Hollywood to Gladstone

Anyone who happened to be in Gladstone Thursday may have seen production trucks and TV crews thanks to the team from the TBS comedy “Angie Tribeca” filming in a local shop.

Gladstone is not your typical hub for Hollywood productions, but apparently, it’s perfect for the small town feel the show was looking for.

“Angie Tribeca” is a satirical police comedy, and in this episode, it looks like the show is doing a spoof on the series “Fargo.”

Crew members were on Portland Avenue in Gladstone shooting a scene inside a fictional business called “Dale’s Discount Meat.”

Actors Rashida Jones and Bobby Cannavale could be seen getting ready to shoot a scene wearing puffy jackets with fake snow blowing on them.

CELEB SIGHTING! Caught Rashida Jones and Bobby Cannavale in Gladstone getting ready to shoot a scene for cop comedy "Angie Tribeca". Looks like they're spoofing "Fargo". More details at 5&6. ??#fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/r2m57gtX2g — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) February 15, 2018

They were up in Gov. Camp earlier in the week. Cast and crew took over the Huckleberry Inn Restaurant for a few hours Tuesday. Had to bring in fake snow according to my "sources." https://t.co/RYOlWg66i3 — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) February 15, 2018

Melissa Mayea owns the building where the show was shooting, and she said the show’s art director happened to be riding his bike through Gladstone when he fell in love with the location, usually home to the Portland Avenue Pizza Co.

“He came across and saw our two buildings, and he thought, ‘Wow, this would be great for ‘Angie Tribeca,’’” Mayea told FOX 12. “it’s exciting for Gladstone. This is a great little town, and a lot of people don’t know it exists until they get on the Trolley Trail or come off McLoughlin. So, it will be great for them.”

The show’s producers wouldn’t share all of the details, but the scene shot Thursday will be in episode 406 of their fourth season.

