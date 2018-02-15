Police: Burglary suspect arrested in Goose Hollow - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Burglary suspect arrested in Goose Hollow

Robert Gangewer booking photo (Image: Portland Police Bureau) Robert Gangewer booking photo (Image: Portland Police Bureau)
PORTLAND, OR

Portland Police Bureau responded to the report of a burglary Thursday afternoon in the Goose Hollow neighborhood.

A homeowner told officers that an unknown person was inside the home which had appeared to have been ransacked.

During the investigation, police learned that no other person should have been in the home and went inside to search for a suspect.

Officers located a suspect identified as Robert Gangewer, 33, and took him into custody without incident.

Gangewer was taken to Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary.

