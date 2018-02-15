Police: Burglary suspect arrested in Goose Hollow

Portland Police Bureau responded to the report of a burglary Thursday afternoon in the Goose Hollow neighborhood.

A homeowner told officers that an unknown person was inside the home which had appeared to have been ransacked.

During the investigation, police learned that no other person should have been in the home and went inside to search for a suspect.

Officers located a suspect identified as Robert Gangewer, 33, and took him into custody without incident.

Gangewer was taken to Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.