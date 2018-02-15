Officials reminding students to report threats to Safe Oregon

In the wake of another school shooting, local officials want to remind young people about a resource called Safe Oregon.

It’s a website and tip line set up for students to report threats or concerns about their peers – anything that raises a red flag.

“So they might have heard something, seen something, read something and they don’t know what to do with that information or maybe what it means,” said Jodi Sherwood with Safe Oregon. “So the tip line is there for them.”

The tips can be confidential or even anonymous. Once a school registers with Safe Oregon, investigators know exactly who to contact if they learn about a potential threat.

“We pass that tip back out to our local partners and they’re going to work with county mental health and their threat assessment programs that they have locally and going to look to see if that individual is on a pathway towards violence and take steps to interrupt that pathway,” said Oregon State Police Major Tom Worthy.

Out of nearly 1,200 schools in Oregon, roughly 800 are registered with Safe Oregon. To learn more about the program, go to SafeOregon.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.