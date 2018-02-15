Committee recommends not revoking police certifications of former Portland chief

The Police Policy Committee will recommend to the Oregon Board on Public Safety Standards and Training that the police certifications not be revoked for former Portland Police Bureau Chief Larry O’Dea.

The committee held its quarterly meeting in Salem on Thursday and considered the certifications of the former chief, among other officers.

After discussing the issue for more than an hour, the committee elected to recommend O’Dea keep his police certifications.

O’Dea announced his retirement in June 2016 during an investigation of a shooting that injured his friend.

A law enforcement report stated O’Dea shot his friend in the lower back as they were shooting at squirrels in Harney County in April 2016.

A Harney County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said O'Dea did not identify himself as the Portland Police Bureau chief or a law enforcement officer during the initial investigation. A Portland mayor's office spokesperson said the shooting was reported to city leaders four days after it happened.

Investigators said O’Dea is suspected to have been drinking when the shooting occurred.

While there were some contradictions in the various witness accounts following the shooting, O'Dea told the Department of Justice the situation was an accident, not a cover up.

O'Dea was indicted on a negligent wounding charge, but a Harney County judge agreed to a civil compromise in the case, leading to the dismissal of the charge.

