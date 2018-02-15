Sheriff: Brothers arrested for stabbing man in Aloha during disp - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Brothers arrested for stabbing man in Aloha during dispute over stolen property

Posted: Updated:
Jacob K. Rose and Nicholas A. Rose, jail booking photo Jacob K. Rose and Nicholas A. Rose, jail booking photo
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

Two brothers were arrested for stabbing a man during a "dispute over stolen property," according to deputies.

Washington County deputies responded to Southwest 158th Avenue and Blanton Street in Aloha at 6:59 a.m.

The 33-year-old victim told deputies he was stabbed in the back and punched by two men he knew. The victim was able to identify his attackers to deputies.

Crews searched the area and placed the International School of Beaverton and Faith Bible School into lockout as a precaution. Both schools returned to normal operations after about an hour, but the suspects were not immediately found.

One suspect was caught at 9:53 a.m. at Southeast 187th Avenue and Johnson Street. The second suspect was found later in the day in Aloha.  

Jacob K. Rose, 34, and Nicholas A. Rose, 33, were booked into the Washington County Jail. Jacob Rose is facing charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. Nicholas Rose was arrested on charges of third-degree assault, menacing and hindering prosecution.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries, according to deputies.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.