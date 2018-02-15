Sheriff: Brothers arrested for stabbing man in Aloha during dispute over stolen property

Two brothers were arrested for stabbing a man during a "dispute over stolen property," according to deputies.

Washington County deputies responded to Southwest 158th Avenue and Blanton Street in Aloha at 6:59 a.m.

The 33-year-old victim told deputies he was stabbed in the back and punched by two men he knew. The victim was able to identify his attackers to deputies.

Crews searched the area and placed the International School of Beaverton and Faith Bible School into lockout as a precaution. Both schools returned to normal operations after about an hour, but the suspects were not immediately found.

One suspect was caught at 9:53 a.m. at Southeast 187th Avenue and Johnson Street. The second suspect was found later in the day in Aloha.

Jacob K. Rose, 34, and Nicholas A. Rose, 33, were booked into the Washington County Jail. Jacob Rose is facing charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. Nicholas Rose was arrested on charges of third-degree assault, menacing and hindering prosecution.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries, according to deputies.

