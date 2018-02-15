Fire destroys one home, heavily damages another in Sheridan

Firefighters battled two house fires next door to each other in Sheridan Thursday evening.

The incident off Southwest Monroe Street was reported just before 6:15 p.m. According to the Sheridan Fire District chief, the first firefighter on the scene lives next door.

One home was destroyed by the fire, while the other home had heavy damage. Crews said the fire started in the space between the two homes. As for what caused it, that remains under investigation.

“We saw that both of the houses were pretty much engulfed and so we drove over here and found out that it was one of our community kids,” said Sheridan resident Bri Miller. “It’s horrible. We have been having ash falling down on us, and it is just horrible.”

All the occupants of both homes were able to get out safely. In total between the two homes, eight people – six adults and two children – are being helped by the Red Cross.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, a cut to his arm.

Crews still working on this fire in Sheridan. Fire Chief says the first firefighter to arrive lived next door. pic.twitter.com/xTm6GzRuc3 — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) February 16, 2018

