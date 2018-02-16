Person found dead in N. Portland house fire, crews investigating - KPTV - FOX 12

Person found dead in N. Portland house fire, crews investigating

PORTLAND, OR

A person was found dead in a home that caught fire late Thursday night in north Portland.

Around 11:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a house fire in the 8200 block of North Wabash Avenue, where firefighters found heavy flames. 

At the scene, firefighters learned that someone was trapped inside the home.

While crews found the person, he or she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

