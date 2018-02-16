Person found dead in N. Portland house fire, crews investigating

A person was found dead in a home that caught fire late Thursday night in north Portland.

Around 11:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a house fire in the 8200 block of North Wabash Avenue, where firefighters found heavy flames.

At the scene, firefighters learned that someone was trapped inside the home.

While crews found the person, he or she was pronounced deceased.

One person found dead inside a burning home on N. Wabash Ave. Investigators sharing few details at this point. Someone passing by the home reported the fire pic.twitter.com/Rgn9hufpqY — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) February 16, 2018

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

