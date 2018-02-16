Woman found dead at N. Portland home on fire, crews investigating

A woman was found dead on the front porch of a home that caught fire late Thursday night in north Portland.

Around 11:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a house fire in the 8200 block of North Wabash Avenue, where firefighters found heavy flames.

At the scene, firefighters learned that someone was likely trapped inside the home.

Crews found a woman on the home's front porch and she was pronounced deceased.

One person found dead inside a burning home on N. Wabash Ave. Investigators sharing few details at this point. Someone passing by the home reported the fire pic.twitter.com/Rgn9hufpqY — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) February 16, 2018

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. Portland police homicide detectives are assisting with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on the woman's death to contact Homicide Detail Detective Darren Posey 503-823-0403 or Darren.Posey@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.