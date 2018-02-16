Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, Feb. 16 - KPTV - FOX 12


It's the end of an era for local actor-comedian Aaron Ross: tonight is the grand finale of his weekly late night talk show at Dante's, "Who's the Ross?" His final Portland show begins tonight at 9 p.m. After that, he's is moving to Los Angeles, where he'll continue to act and perform comedy live. Tickets for the "Who's the Ross?" grand finale show are still available, check out WhosTheRoss.com

