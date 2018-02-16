On the Go with Joe at KidFest

A family-friendly event has come to the Rose City, and it guarantees it’ll be fun for kids.

KidFest, the “whopper of all family fests,” is at the Portland Expo Center Saturday and Sunday.

The fest features all sorts of entertainment for kids, including inflatables, paint ball, music, and art – just to name a few highlights.

Jumping for joy at @KidFest Good, clean family fun live on @fox12oregon ! pic.twitter.com/g9CRuIvzlt — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) February 16, 2018

To learn more about the event, head to KidFestNW.com.

