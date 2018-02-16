On the Go with Joe at KidFest - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at KidFest

Reporter Joe Vithayathil
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A family-friendly event has come to the Rose City, and it guarantees it’ll be fun for kids.

KidFest, the “whopper of all family fests,” is at the Portland Expo Center Saturday and Sunday.

The fest features all sorts of entertainment for kids, including inflatables, paint ball, music, and art – just to name a few highlights.

To learn more about the event, head to KidFestNW.com.

