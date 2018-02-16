Community college in Washington on lockdown, police responding to reports of shots fired

Highline College in Des Moines, Washington, has been placed on lockdown Friday morning,

School officials posted messages on social media around 9:10 a.m. notifying students of the lockdown due to reports of gunfire on the campus.

They immediately posted another message warning people to not come to campus and advising anyone already there to close their doors and windows.

Seven minutes later, officials issued another warning, this time telling people on campus to barricade doors and windows and letting them know that police were responding.

According to officers with the Renton Police Department, the Washington State Patrol is shutting down traffic around the campus for the response.

WSP assisting and shutting down SBound Pacific Highway S, between 240th and Kent DesMoines Rd. Please avoid area if possible while agencies continue to evaluate situation at Highline Community College./sh pic.twitter.com/40vZGr9MCj — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 16, 2018

Renton PD and multiple agencies assisting at Highline Comm College for reports of "shots fired", nothing confirmed yet. /sh pic.twitter.com/JdpDORCXTB — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 16, 2018

