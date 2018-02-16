Lockdown lifted at community college in Washington, police say no evidence of gunfire

It was a terrifying situation Friday morning at a college just south of Seattle after officials received reports of gunfire on campus, though police say no evidence of gunfire was found.

School officials at Highline College in Des Moines, Washington, posted messages on social media around 9:10 a.m. notifying students of the lockdown due to reports of gunfire on the campus.

They immediately posted another message warning people to not come to campus and advising anyone already there to close their doors and windows.

Seven minutes later, officials issued another warning, this time telling people on campus to barricade doors and windows and letting them know that police were responding.

About an hour later investigators said they did not find any evidence of a shooting or any victims.

The school announced that the campus would remain closed for the remainder of the day Friday.

Officials with the Puget Sound Fire Authority said police took special precautions because of "ramped-up fears and sensibilities" over the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, Wednesday.

The school is about 15 miles south of Seattle and has about 17,000 students.

Southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in that area were closed due to the police activity backing up traffic.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.