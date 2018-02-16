Police: R.A. Long HS in Longview locked down after airsoft gun brought to school

A 17-year-old from Springfield was taking cell phone video while he shot a 16-year old six times, including one shot to the head, according to court documents. Now for the first time, the father of the accused shooter is speaking out.More >
A 17-year-old from Springfield was taking cell phone video while he shot a 16-year old six times, including one shot to the head, according to court documents. Now for the first time, the father of the accused shooter is speaking out.More >
Highline College in Des Moines, Washington, has been placed on lockdown Friday morning,More >
Highline College in Des Moines, Washington, has been placed on lockdown Friday morning,More >
Selling your old car to a scrap yard for quick cash can sound appealing, but sometimes, it can leave you holding a bill you weren't prepared to pay.More >
Selling your old car to a scrap yard for quick cash can sound appealing, but sometimes, it can leave you holding a bill you weren't prepared to pay.More >
The lockdown at R.A. Long High School in Longview was lifted Friday morning after police say they found a student with an airsoft gun.More >
The lockdown at R.A. Long High School in Longview was lifted Friday morning after police say they found a student with an airsoft gun.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified.More >
Police in Gresham said Thursday that they are investigating reports of what they called “inappropriate” online behavior between a woman working for Centennial High School and a male student.More >
Police in Gresham said Thursday that they are investigating reports of what they called “inappropriate” online behavior between a woman working for Centennial High School and a male student.More >
The 33-year-old victim told deputies he was stabbed in the back and punched by two men he knew. The victim was able to identify his attackers to deputies.More >
The 33-year-old victim told deputies he was stabbed in the back and punched by two men he knew. The victim was able to identify his attackers to deputies.More >
Firefighters battled two house fires next door to each other in Sheridan Thursday evening.More >
Firefighters battled two house fires next door to each other in Sheridan Thursday evening.More >
A woman was found dead on the front porch of a home that caught fire late Thursday night in north Portland.More >
A woman was found dead on the front porch of a home that caught fire late Thursday night in north Portland.More >