Police: Two R.A. Long HS students arrested; airsoft gun recovered from backpack

Two R.A. Long High School students – one male and one female – were arrested after a lockdown at the school Friday.

School officials told FOX 12 a report of a weapon at the school started the lockdown. Monticello Middle School and Olympic Elementary School were also put into lockdown as a precaution.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers responded and immediately detained the suspects.

Officers said a “realistic airsoft style pistol” was found in a student’s backpack, adding that there were no known threats made to other students.

Police said two students were arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Juvenile Center on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

"We would like to thank all of the other agencies who responded, the Longview School District, teachers, students and parents for a quick, safe and efficient response to today’s response. The Longview Police Dept will continue to train for these types of incidents to ensure the safety of our community," according to a Longview Police Department statement.

