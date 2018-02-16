Police: R.A. Long HS in Longview locked down after airsoft gun brought to school

The lockdown at R.A. Long High School in Longview was lifted Friday morning after police say they found a student with an airsoft gun.

School officials told FOX 12 a report of a weapon sighted at the school started the lockdown.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers responded to the immediately detained the suspects.

Officers said a “realistic airsoft style pistol” was found in a student’s backpack, adding that there were no known threats made to other students.

Police are continuing their investigation, and told FOX 12 two students are being questioned.

The students, according to police, will likely be charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

The incident also led to other schools in the district to also be placed on lockout for a short time, but those lockouts were all lifted soon after.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.