Portland's Mucca Osteria gets love from OpenTable as top romantic restaurant


Portland’s Mucca Osteria gets love from OpenTable as top romantic restaurant

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Valentine's Day has passed, but at Mucca Osteria love is in the air year-round.

At the Italian restaurant, located at 1022 Southwest Morrison Street, there’s a lot to love: the food, the ambiance, the charm.

OpenTable recently named Mucca Osteria as the only Portland restaurant on its “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2018” list. 

MORE’s Molly Riehl went over to Mucca Osteria to see what makes it so special as a place to take a special someone.

Chef and owner Simone Savaiano shared with Molly where the love at Mucca Osteria comes from.

Learn more about the romantic restaurant at MuccaOsteria.com

