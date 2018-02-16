Joaquin Phoenix plays famous Portland cartoonist John Callahan in new biopic

Oscar-nominated actor Joaquin Phoenix's latest role is a real-life Portland icon: famed cartoonist John Callahan.

"Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot" brings the life of Callahan to the big screen.

The film is directed by Portland's Oscar-nominated director Gus Van Sant, who knew Callahan.

Callahan became a quadriplegic after a car accident when he was 21.

During his adult life, he made a name for himself as a cartoonist and his work often appeared in Willamette Week.

MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with Callahan's brother Tom at the John Callahan Garden in northwest Portland to take about life with John, who died in 2010, and his thoughts on the movie.

"Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot" will open in theaters July 13.

