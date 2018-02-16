Police searching for missing 22-year-old Beaverton man last seen in Portland

Police are searching for a missing 22-year-old Beaverton man last seen in Portland.

Robert Gary Maricelli has not been seen since 11 p.m. Feb. 10. Officers said he was last known to be in the area of the Steel Bridge in Portland.

Maricelli was wearing black sweat pants, a black sweater and black slip-on shoes. Maricelli is 6 feet tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a short “buzzed” haircut and no tattoos or piercings.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play at this time, but Maricelli has not contacted his family since he was last seen, which is unusual for him.

Anyone who sees Maricelli or has information about his location is asked to call police at 503-629-0111.

