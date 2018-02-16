Portland breaks ground on new RiverPlace affordable housing deve - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland breaks ground on new RiverPlace affordable housing development

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Affordable housing help is on the way to Portland after the first phase of RiverPlace Parcel 3 officially broke ground Friday morning.

The 88,000-square foot project will bring 203 affordable living apartments to southwest Portland’s RiverPlace neighborhood, helping out those who make far less than the median family income, as well as homeless veterans.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said the project isn't just a way to help out those in need, though, saying it also benefits the entire city.

"In a very real sense, creating the kind of units we're trying to create here with Parcel Three helps us to maintain the things we love about this city, even as the city grows,” Wheeler told reporters.

The project is a joint effort of the Portland Housing Bureau and Prosper Portland and is being developed by BRIDGE Housing, a nonprofit recognized nationally for creating and managing affordable housing.

When completed, the property will feature several amenities including a playground, landscaped courtyard, two laundry rooms, a community room with kitchen and community spaces.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.