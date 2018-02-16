Portland breaks ground on new RiverPlace affordable housing development

Affordable housing help is on the way to Portland after the first phase of RiverPlace Parcel 3 officially broke ground Friday morning.

The 88,000-square foot project will bring 203 affordable living apartments to southwest Portland’s RiverPlace neighborhood, helping out those who make far less than the median family income, as well as homeless veterans.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said the project isn't just a way to help out those in need, though, saying it also benefits the entire city.

"In a very real sense, creating the kind of units we're trying to create here with Parcel Three helps us to maintain the things we love about this city, even as the city grows,” Wheeler told reporters.

The project is a joint effort of the Portland Housing Bureau and Prosper Portland and is being developed by BRIDGE Housing, a nonprofit recognized nationally for creating and managing affordable housing.

When completed, the property will feature several amenities including a playground, landscaped courtyard, two laundry rooms, a community room with kitchen and community spaces.

