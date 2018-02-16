Deputies: 19-year-old arrested in Beaverton after hit-and-run crashes with 4 teens in his car

A 19-year-old hit-and-run suspect was arrested after crashing into parked cars in the Beaverton area, according to deputies.

The crashes involved two unoccupied cars near the 4400 block of Southwest 100th Avenue at 1 p.m. Deputies said multiple people ran from the scene.

Washington County deputies and Beaverton police contacted five people in connection with this case.

The suspected driver, 19-year-old Enrique Espinoza-Mendoza of Vancouver, was arrested on the charge of felony hit and run. He was not injured.

An 18-year-old passenger returned to the scene and was transported to the hospital with significant injuries to his face. He was not issued a ticket.

Another 18-year-old passenger and two 17-year-old passengers were given tickets for failure to perform the duties of a witness. They were not injured, but deputies said a Taser was used on the 18-year-old passenger.

Deputies said one of the 17-year-old girls was listed as a runaway out of Vancouver and returned to her parents.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Chase tracked a backpack that the driver tossed as he ran away, according to deputies. No other details were released about the backpack.

Espinoza-Mendoza was booked into the Washington County Jail.

