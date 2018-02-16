Sheriff: Woman arrested for DUII, manslaughter after deadly Clackamas Co. crash

A woman is facing charges of DUII and manslaughter after a head-on crash killed two people in Clackamas County, according to deputies.

Emergency crews responded to South Barlow Road near Barnards Road south of Canby at 10:03 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said 20-year-old Vasilissa Kuzmin was driving a Lexus G47 north on Barlow Road when she crossed the white fog line, left the road, traveled around 200 feet on the shoulder and then overcorrected back onto the road. Deputies said she then crossed back over the centerline and collided with another vehicle.

The other vehicle caught fire. Witnesses tried to rescue the driver and passenger from the burning car, but they were not successful. Both people died in the fire, according to deputies.

Kuzmin was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries she sustained in the crash. Deputies said her blood was drawn and showed a blood alcohol content of .21 percent. The legal limit is .08.

Kuzmin was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter and DUII-alcohol. Her bail was set at $250,000.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the two people who were killed in the crash

Anyone with information about this case, including details about Kuzmin’s activities prior to the crash, is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at 503-723-4949 or web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 18-4606.

