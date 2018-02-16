Man who lived in Warrenton, SE Portland sentenced for stalking, recording girls

A Warrenton man was sentenced to more than 35 years in prison for stalking and recording girls in their bedrooms.

Kirk Richard Cazee, 56, was convicted by a jury in January on charges of use of a child in a sex display, invasion of personal privacy, stalking and trespassing.

He was arrested in April 2017.

Investigators said they were investigating multiple reports of a “peeping Tom” in a gated community south of Warrenton.

Surveillance and witnesses led to Cazee’s arrest.

Investigators said Cazee looked at teen girls and young women through their bedroom windows and recorded them sleeping and getting dressed.

Detectives said Cazee was also found to be in possession of child pornography. Additional evidence was taken from a home in southeast Portland where Cazee lived part time, according to investigators, while he worked as a nurse in a Clackamas County hospital.

Numerous law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation.

Cazee was sentenced to 35 1/2 years in prison Friday and ordered to register as a sex offender.

