Family asking someone to come forward in deadly Gresham hit-and-run

Gresham police are still looking for FOX 12’s most wanted, a driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run back in January.

It was on Jan. 28 when 60-year-old Dennis Yamnitsky was hit by a car while walking across the street, on Burnside just south of Division. He later died from his injuries. The driver took off.

“It’s difficult,” said Yamnitsky’s brother-in-law Jon Tullis.

Tullis said he knew Yamnitsky for close to 30 years and their kids grew up together.

“Dennis was a great guy,” said Tullis. “He was in the hospitality industry and in some ways he was perfectly suited for that."

“He was always the guy that would make you feel right at home and he was always taking care of things, making sure your glass is full and everybody is having fun,” continued Tullis.

At around 6:40 p.m. Jan. 28, Yamnitsky was hit by a car while walking across the street. He later died from his injuries.

Gresham police said Yamnitsky was not in a crosswalk at the time and was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

The driver left the scene in what police describe as possibly a silver or champagne import sedan.

“It’s just a tragic mystery,” said Tullis. “It was a busy street on a busy night and a real odd circumstance to have a car take off.”

Tullis said he hopes anyone who knows something will come forward soon.

“Well it’s been tough,” said Tullis. “The family just wants closure I think and that would be the most helpful thing.”

Police said there is likely damage to the car’s driver-side front quarter panel.

If you have any information, contact Gresham police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.