Man killed in crash on Hwy 126W in Lane Co.

Oregon State Police said a Mt. Angel man died in a crash on Highway 126W near Walton in Lane County.

OSP said a 76-year-old woman was driving eastbound in a 2013 Dodge Van when for some reason the car went off the road near milepost 33 Friday afternoon.

The van hit a tree on the passenger side.

Medics tried doing CPR on the passenger, 83-year-old Charles Miller, but could not save him according to Oregon State Police.

Paramedics took the driver to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OSP was assisted by Lane County Sheriff's Office, Lane County Fire Authority and Oregon Department of Transportation.

