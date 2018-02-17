Police investigating overnight stabbing in Old Town

Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Town early Saturday morning.

Portland Police said officers were called to Northwest 3rd Avenue and Couch at 2:29 a.m. They said a 25-year-old man told police he’d been stabbed.

Officers immediately began applying medical aid to the victim's injuries and called for medical personnel.

Police said once medical personnel arrived, the victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found a crime scene at Northwest 3rd Avenue and Davis Street and learned that the suspect was a black man in his 20s, accompanied by a Hispanic woman in her 20s. Police said they were last seen walking westbound on Davis Street.

Officers did not learn any information about what led to the stabbing, and Assault Detail detectives will be conducting a follow-up investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Assault detectives at 503-823-0400.

