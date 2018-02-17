Police: Man accused of breaking into car in the Pearl District

Police arrested a man accused of breaking into a car in the Pearl District and stealing an iPad.

Officers responded to the report of a car prowl in the 200 block of Northwest 13th Avenue at 7:21 p.m. Friday.

The victim told police that an iPad was stolen and was being tracked in the area.

Officers canvassed the area and eventually found the iPad on I-405 after it appeared to have been dropped from an overpass.

As officers continued to search the area, police said an officer saw 42-year-old Joseph Schowengerdt.

Schowengerdt was known to the officer from previous contact and the officer was aware that he had outstanding warrants.

Police said Schowengerdt was arrested without incident. As officers inventoried his property, they found items belonging to the car prowl victim.

Schowengerdt was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on several charges including outstanding warrants for his arrest.

