Poor conditions prompt Timberline, Mt. Hood Meadows to end operations early

Due to weather conditions, both Timberline Lodge and Mt. Hood Meadows ended operations Saturday afternoon.

In the morning, Timberline opened late because of freezing rain.

Just hours later, Timberline ceased operations just before 2 p.m. after the weather “degraded much faster than we had anticipated.”

Meanwhile, Meadows tweeted that night operations were under consideration after lifts were closed just after 2 p.m. and formally confirmed a full early closure at 4 p.m.

Snow has been the big topic the past few days for the FOX 12 Weather Team, as northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington may see flakes Sunday.

