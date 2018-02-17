PBOT urges drivers to prepare for winter weather conditions

More wintry conditions are expected early Sunday morning, and the Portland Bureau of Transportation already has snow zone signs up in crucial places around the city.

Kathleen Wendland says she enjoys the snow.

“I like the change of seasons. So if we get a little bit of snow, that’s okay with me,” she said.

Winter weather is something Portlanders may not have been prepared for this late in the season.

PBOT spokesperson John Brady said they’re hitting the streets starting Sunday.

Sand and deicing trucks will be out pre-treating the roads and, he said, people may even see salt being laid down.

Richard Kennedy, who’s lived in the West Hills for nearly two decades, said he’s ready.

“You know, if people put on chains or do what they’re supposed to do to drive in it, that helps. But sometimes, if you get caught out there in it you’re at the mercy of what is around you,” he said. “A lot of people don’t really know how to drive in it.”

PBOT’s message to drivers the next few days is, if you don’t have to travel stay home. They want people to be ready for slick streets during Monday’s commute, if they are working the holiday.

They also warn drivers to keep an eye out for their trucks.

