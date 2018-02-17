Victims killed in head-on Clackamas Co. crash identified

The two people killed in a head-on crash in Clackamas County Thursday night involving a driver accused of being intoxicated have been identified by deputies.

Emergency crews responded to South Barlow Road near Barnards Road south of Canby at 10:03 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said 20-year-old Vasilissa Kuzmin was driving a Lexus G47 north on Barlow Road when she crossed the white fog line, left the road, traveled around 200 feet on the shoulder and then overcorrected back onto the road. Deputies said she then crossed back over the centerline and collided with another vehicle.

The other vehicle caught fire. Witnesses tried to rescue the driver and passenger from the burning car, but they were not successful. Both people died in the fire, according to deputies.

The victims were identified as 65-year-old Naylor C. Joles of Oregon City and 58-year-old Robert Lough of Mt. Angel. Joles was the driver of the burning car while Lough was the passenger.

These men were incredibly loved by their church in Canby. The pastor says they were driving home together after service Thursday, when a DUII driver hit them head on, their car caught fire. A bystander tried to save them. RIP Bob Lough & Naylor Joles @fox12oregon @ClackCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/DyIN60nXmi — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) February 18, 2018

Kuzmin is facing charges of DUII-alcohol and second-degree manslaughter.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries she sustained in the crash. Deputies said her blood was drawn and showed a blood alcohol content of .21 percent. The legal limit is .08.

Anyone with information about this case, including details about Kuzmin’s activities prior to the crash, is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at 503-723-4949 or web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 18-4606.

