Strong wind makes tree fall on recovery home for men in Hillsbor - KPTV - FOX 12

Strong wind makes tree fall on recovery home for men in Hillsboro, no injuries

Posted: Updated:
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

Thirteen men were displaced from their transitional housing in Hillsboro Saturday after a tree fell on their home.

A tree came crashing down on Fresh Start Recovery, a transitional sober home for men.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found no one was injured but there was damage to the roof.

FOX 12 spoke with Steve Graham, who operates the home program, about what’s next.

"Just keep doing what we're doing. Uh I'm at a loss for words," said Graham.

The home’s residents went inside with firefighters to claim any of their belongings.

The men will be relocated.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.