Strong wind makes tree fall on recovery home for men in Hillsboro, no injuries

Thirteen men were displaced from their transitional housing in Hillsboro Saturday after a tree fell on their home.

A tree came crashing down on Fresh Start Recovery, a transitional sober home for men.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found no one was injured but there was damage to the roof.

The owner of the home sent me this picture from inside. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/c3AEkNM2MD — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) February 17, 2018

FOX 12 spoke with Steve Graham, who operates the home program, about what’s next.

"Just keep doing what we're doing. Uh I'm at a loss for words," said Graham.

The home’s residents went inside with firefighters to claim any of their belongings.

The men will be relocated.

