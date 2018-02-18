Missing Clackamas Co. man found safe

Officials say William Robertson has been found safe after he was reported missing Saturday night.

Clackamas County deputies said Robertson walked away from his care facility in the Oak Grove area.

Officials want to thank everyone for keeping an eye out for him.

Mr. Robertson has been located. Thanks to everyone for keeping an eye out for him! — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) February 18, 2018

