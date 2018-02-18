Deputies: Woman crashes into hydrant, arrested for drunk driving - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Woman crashes into hydrant, arrested for drunk driving

Booking photo: Victoria Jones Booking photo: Victoria Jones
Courtesy: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Crews in Washington County are cleaning up after deputies said a drunk driver crashed into a fire hydrant.

The crash happened at around midnight Saturday night near Northwest 153rd Avenue and Oak Hills Drive

Deputies said they arrested Victoria Jones for drunk driving.

Her blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

Crews needed two hours to shut the water off.

