Crash causes 2 cars to go off the road in SE Portland

A crash caused two cars to go off the road in Southeast Portland Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the crash near Southeast 158th and Foster Road just before 8 a.m.

Josh Fisher was in the car with his sister when the crash happened.

"I see an Integra coming over the center line at me. I swerved onto the shoulder thinking they would correct and go back on because we have wrecks out here all the time. But next thing I know I have airbags in my face and my car is sliding off the road and I had to crawl out of my car,” said Fischer.

Fisher said the other driver was pinned in his car but once freed was able to walk up the hill to the ambulance.

There’s no word if anyone is facing charges.

