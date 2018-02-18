Washington County Sheriff's patrol car hit while responding to c - KPTV - FOX 12

Washington County Sheriff's patrol car hit while responding to crash

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: WCSO Courtesy: WCSO
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Washington County Deputies said a patrol car was hit while responding to a crash on Sunday.

Deputies said the crash happened just after 9:10 a.m. at Bald Peak and Laurel Road. 

No one was hurt, but deputies said it is slick outside.


Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.