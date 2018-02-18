Washington County Sheriff's patrol car hit while responding to crash

Washington County Deputies said a patrol car was hit while responding to a crash on Sunday.

Deputies said the crash happened just after 9:10 a.m. at Bald Peak and Laurel Road.

No one was hurt, but deputies said it is slick outside.

Please #slowdown and give extra room. While on scene of a crash with the red car, the black car slid into our squad. No one hurt but it’s slick out there!



