Multnomah Co. warming shelters to open Sunday night

With freezing temperatures and snow in the forecast, Multnomah County officials say multiple warming shelters will be open Sunday night.

According to a news release from the county, Transition Projects will open severe weather shelters Sunday night at:

Bud Clark Commons (655 NW Hoyt, in Portland)

Imago Dei (1302 SE Ankeny, in Portland)

Sunrise Center (18901 E Burnside, in Gresham)

Shelters at Bud Clark Commons and Imago Dei will be open to adults, couples, and pets from 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Sunrise Center will be open to adults, couples, and pets from 9 p.m., Sunday to 7:30 a.m. Monday.

211info will coordinate transport for anyone who needs shelter but does not have a way to get there.



Portland Homeless Families Solutions has space available for families, by reservation, at their winter shelter site at Congregation Beth Israel. Contact 211 for more information.

Officials say additional sites may open as conditions change. Several community-led warming sites are also expected to open.

