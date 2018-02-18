16-year-old girl injured in shooting in SE Portland

Police say a teenage girl was injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Sunday.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Southeast 36th Avenue and Van Water Street.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and found the 16-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital to be treated and is expected to survive.

Police located a crime scene in the street at Southeast 36th Avenue and Van Water Street, where evidence was collected by investigators.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact assault detectives at 503-823-0400.

